5) Missionary Housing Available In New Jersey

Now you can live 30 minute from mid-town Manhattan. A dentist has furnished this downstairs apartment in his home available for long-term stays by missionaries. It has a living room with a fireplace, queen bed with small adjoining bath with shower, a galley type kitchen with eating area. It’s perfect for single or couple. Contact

2 Responses to 5) Missionary Housing Available In New Jersey

  1. Joseph Roselle 2012/07/17 Reply

    I want to become a monk, if you cannot provide me in my mission please help me find the proper outlet for my service.

  2. Russell Frazier 2017/04/04 Reply

    This link is not longer working. Is there an updated link?

    Thank you kindly!

