Now you can live 30 minute from mid-town Manhattan. A dentist has furnished this downstairs apartment in his home available for long-term stays by missionaries. It has a living room with a fireplace, queen bed with small adjoining bath with shower, a galley type kitchen with eating area. It’s perfect for single or couple. Contact
Empower Brigada:
Get Brigada via email
The Latest Brigada…
- 2017/03/26 — Brigada Today
- 1) Learn Art and Animation
- 2) Portuguese Christian Resources
- 3) Digital Ministry Training Course
- 4) Get the Big Picture of Christianity Compared with World Religions
- 5) China Mandates “One School” Option
- 6) SYIS Online Courses
- 7) Missio Nexus Podcast
- 8) TESOL Training in Asia
- 9) Looking for a way to Blend Business as Mission with DMM?
- 10) Online Math Tutoring for your Student
- 11) Get Counseling with Spiritual Mentoring, all in Two Weeks
- 12) Get “Traction” for Men
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) A Nation in the Midst of Change
- 15-Subscription Information
Tag Cloud
BackPage bible lessons book Books China church planting Closing stuff conference Cool Tools Donate evangelism free Insurance Internet evangelism Islam Kids language learning Media Member Care Mobilization online courses Opportunities orality Phone Prayer raising support resources Retreat Security Short-term missions Software Sponsor storytelling Table of Contents Teach overseas technology tentmaking TESL TESOL thanks training Travel Unreached Peoples video web services
Search Archives by Week
… by Month
Recent Comments…
- Russell Frazier on 5) Missionary Housing Available In New Jersey
- Brent on 10) Why are People Still Buying these Large Format SLR-type cameras?
- Gregg on 12) Humorous Look at our (sometimes) Condescending Ways
- Julia Schmoyer on 11) Remember the Good ole Days when 4% of all USA Adults Believed?
- Editor on 14) The Last Bit: What Prompts Loyalty in Mission Agencies?
- David Empson on 14) The Last Bit: What Prompts Loyalty in Mission Agencies?
- Dave on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Editor on 5) Large Electronics Ban: What are they thinking???
- Claudia on 12) Locally Developed Children’s Bible Story Book for Haiti
- Dan on 3) What’s your Take on “Signal” (a replacement for What’s App?)
Brigada feed
- 2017/03/26 — Brigada Today
- 1) Learn Art and Animation
- 2) Portuguese Christian Resources
- 3) Digital Ministry Training Course
- 4) Get the Big Picture of Christianity Compared with World Religions
- 5) China Mandates “One School” Option
- 6) SYIS Online Courses
- 7) Missio Nexus Podcast
- 8) TESOL Training in Asia
- 9) Looking for a way to Blend Business as Mission with DMM?
- 10) Online Math Tutoring for your Student
- 11) Get Counseling with Spiritual Mentoring, all in Two Weeks
- 12) Get “Traction” for Men
- 13) We’re Grateful for…
- 14) A Nation in the Midst of Change
2 Responses to 5) Missionary Housing Available In New Jersey
Joseph Roselle 2012/07/17
I want to become a monk, if you cannot provide me in my mission please help me find the proper outlet for my service.
Russell Frazier 2017/04/04
This link is not longer working. Is there an updated link?
Thank you kindly!