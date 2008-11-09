5) Missionary Housing Available In New Jersey

Now you can live 30 minute from mid-town Manhattan. A dentist has furnished this downstairs apartment in his home available for long-term stays by missionaries. It has a living room with a fireplace, queen bed with small adjoining bath with shower, a galley type kitchen with eating area. It’s perfect for single or couple. Contact

