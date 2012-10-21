So… I keep hearing sentences starting up with “So.” Where did this all come from — and why are people doing it so much? See the BBC article on the subject at….
http://news.bbc.co.uk/today/hi/today/newsid_9644000/9644002.stm
But we’re interested in your feedback too. Remember, when providing links, our spam filter holds your comment for approval if you insert more than one link in a reply. (We’ll eventually approve it – but you won’t see your posting immediately.) Let’s see if we can get to the bottom of this?
5 Responses to 10) So… Why are we Starting Sentences with “So”
John Lindner 2012/10/24
So what’s the problem? There are a “few” (very few) instances where “so” may be appropriate, but I think it’s a habit of people who are trying to be writers.
Gert 2013/01/08
I have been noticing this affectation being used more and more by interviewees on TV news shows and talk shows. It’s SO annoying.
Anonymous 2013/05/23
It makes me crazy!
tanya 2013/05/27
Annoying, affected. You hear it a lot on NPR from supposedly well-educated “experts” but now even ordinary middlebrows begin speaking with, “So…”
Erroll 2017/05/09
My biggest peeve is people who answer your question starting with the word “so”. It seems to happen almost all the time now. It’s totally irritating. A more appropriate “beginning word” to an answer may be “Well,…” (indicating that the answerer is thinking about what they’re going to say. “So” seems to mean that they only barely heard your question and are just saying what they would have said anyway, as thought they were continuing a thought process that had already started in their minds, or your question triggered a rehearsed”automatic” response that required hardly any thought at all, which is insulting.) Or just ANSWER and skip the “so”! (probably the best option). If I ask someone directions, it is disturbing to me if they answer “so you walk down 3 blocks and make a right”. It sounds WEIRD. I would expect them to say, “Okay what you do is, you walk down 3 blocks and make a right”, or even better and more direct, “walk down 3 blocks and make a right”. “So” actually means “therefore”. Would a person answer “Therefore walk down 3 blocks…” as if to say, “well you asked me directions and therefore here is my answer”? It simply sounds awkward, illiterate and wrong, and in my opinion it IS wrong. I once had an English teacher who taught us that if a word adds nothing to a sentence, just omit it. A lot of people need to omit this annoying “so”, and fast!