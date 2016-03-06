4) Got Any Resources on Doing DMM/DBS in French or Other Languages?

Churches and individuals all over the world are catching on to the importance of obedience to Christ’s command to “make disciples” (Matt. 28:19-20). One can see it in the surge of interest in starting disciple making movements (DMM’s), launching three-thirds groups (otherwise known as Discovery Bible Studies or DBSes), and websites like

http://www.MoreDisciples.com

But Judy asked this past week — are there materials available on these subjects in French and/or other languages? If so, please click “comment” following the web version of this item and point us to a resource. Thanks in advance for any help you can offer.