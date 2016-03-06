4) Got Any Resources on Doing DMM/DBS in French or Other Languages?

Churches and individuals all over the world are catching on to the importance of obedience to Christ’s command to “make disciples” (Matt. 28:19-20). One can see it in the surge of interest in starting disciple making movements (DMM’s), launching three-thirds groups (otherwise known as Discovery Bible Studies or DBSes), and websites like
But Judy asked this past week — are there materials available on these subjects in French and/or other languages? If so, please click “comment” following the web version of this item and point us to a resource. Thanks in advance for any help you can offer.
Peter (Pedro) Blowes 2016/03/10
A great approach to Discovery Bible Study in Spanish is to utilise the Swedish Method. Check
http://gotherefor.com/offer-search.php?author=199&pagetype=author
(Spanish and English)
or google: Sueco gotherefor
For a Spanish Language description of the approach applied to the student context check
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tudplSNJf-w&feature=youtu.be&a
Hopefully we’ll have Italian and Mandarin before long. Any takers for translating into other languages for gotherefor.com ?
Peter Blowes 2016/07/14
Dear friends, the following website no longer functions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tudplSNJf-w&feature=youtu.be&a
The presentation has been moved to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFRPur_CipE
Chuck Huckaby 2017/05/25
Peter, have you written any more in English about facilitating Bible reading movements? Suggestions as a former college worker how a pastor can begin implementing this in present ministry?
Kyle Yates 2016/03/11
Here are a couple of really great tools for accelerating a movement.
1. The God Tools App – a free app that provides tools to present the gospel in a simple, concise way. It’s in nearly 50 different languages (including French) Note: You’ll want to start with the knowing God personally presentation or the Four Spiritual laws to help equip people to easily share their faith.
2. Jesus Film App – 1300+ languages, the Jesus film app can be used to share who Jesus is through video clips or even through showing the 2hr film.
You can find both on this page here.
https://www.cru.org/digitalministry/apps-tools.html
3. For a short film explaining the Gospel, check out FallingPlates.com – It’s currently available in 3 languages, but there is a launch coming soon which will change that number to about 20 or so. Each language has follow up content for people in their own language to sign up to take the next step in their faith journey.
Let me know if there are any other types of tools you are looking for. Thanks!
Jamie Pritchett 2016/03/21
Check out The Good News Coloring Book:
http://www.goodnewscoloringbook.org
A Bible tract/coloring book for adults and children in over 100 languages, many of which are dual language, e.g., French/English, or French/Somaali, or Arabic/Italian. Free downloads from the internet.
Editor 2016/03/25
Wow Jamie. This is fantastic. Thanks!
Brian 2016/09/10
French Christian Resource Directory
http://frenchchristian.org
You may contact the French Christian Bookstores listed on this website.