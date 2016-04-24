The “Embed Bible Passages” plugin provides the ability to embed Bible reading plans from the ESV Bible Web Service into a post or page using a WordPress shortcode. See
https://wordpress.org/plugins/embed-bible-passages/
for details. (Thanks Michael!)
One Response to 6) WordPress plugin to add Bible reading plans to your website
Anthony Master 2017/05/26
I have recently published a Bible reading plugin for WordPress. This plugin gives you the power to esaily include a daily Bible reading pasage, a morning and evening devotional, random verses, most read verses, Christian life essential verses, and much more directly into your WordPress posts and pages. Easy to install and easy to use. I would appreciate it if you would review this plugin and could give it a recommendation. Thank you in advance. https://wordpress.org/plugins/amd-bible-reading/ I am A Master servign THE MASTER!