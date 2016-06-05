Brigada participant, Rob, wrote this past week, wondering if we had heard of any orgs specializing in helping missionaries process financial support. He was particularly interested in one that might be able to issue tax-deductible receipts. (Important: We’re not sure about other lands, but, as far as the IRS goes, there are specific rules about the org itself needing to show control of the funds. So it’s important that no org consider itself a “pass-through” for funds. But these orgs apparently have worked that out and would talk to you about affiliating you to do a non-profit cause. Also, keep in mind, by listing them here, we are in no way saying they are legitimate or not legitimate, but only that they have, at one time or another, indicated their willingness to serve a missionary in this way.) Try these:
Assisting Christian Individuals, International (Ontario, CA), http://www.aciint.org/
Adopt a Missionary International (Overland Park, KS), http://adopt-a-missionary.org/
Ripe for Harvest World Outreach (Arroyo Grande, CA), http://www.ripeforharvest.org/
Global Outreach Mission Inc. (Buffalo, NY), http://www.missiongo.org/
Go Ye Fellowship (Pasadena, CA). http://www.goyefellowship.org/
Commission to Every Nation (Kerrville, TX), http://cten.org/
Reliant (Orlando, FL), https://reliant.org
Shepherd’s Staff (Albuquerque, NM), http://ssmfi.org/
World Gospel Mission (Marion, IN), http://www.wgm.org/
8 Responses to 14) The BackPage: Orgs willing to Serve as a Non-Profit “Umbrella”
Rick Vincent 2016/06/14
My Mission Board is World Outreach Ministries. They handle all my funds and issue our donors receipts for tax purposes. Their web site is http://www.WorldOutreach.org I’ve been very pleased with how they handle everything.
Rick Vincent
Dennis Miller 2016/06/15
This is great info. I have a friend serving in Indonesia with the poorest of the poor and has no sending church. I forwarded all this info to him. It may be just what he has needed for the past 5 years.
Dawn 2016/06/15
If the person is or will be in Japan, Reaching Japan Together may be a possibility in some cases with some caveats–email RJTAJapanHotmailcom to discuss details.
Melissa Hawley 2016/06/15
I have communicated with World Outreach Ministries on behalf of a friend, and I found them to be very responsive, helpful, and motivated. As of right now, she is not using them to administrate giving on her behalf, but that’s because of issues not related to WOM.
Marti Wade 2016/06/15
I put together a similar list for AskaMissionary.com, and we also got some some reader comments on how to find a “service agency.” See http://www.askamissionary.com/question/42
For a deeper discussion on why some M’s would find it best to serve independently of a traditional mission agency (e.g., when the services the sending agency provided are redundant), see http://www.askamissionary.com/question/4
Chris 2016/06/16
Also check out Mission Enablers Int’l at missionenablersintl.org
Jeremy Beaumont 2016/06/22
Also worth checking out is MissionStream.org. Very reliable and personal customer service and low processing fees. I don’t work for them but I’m very close to the leadership and can attest they are great people who love God and have a heart to serve missionaries.
J. G. 2017/08/29
I joined Mission Quest (www.MissionQuest.org) about 15 months ago. I love their website and their quick responses. The admin fee in Mission Quest is the lowest I have found anywhere, which allows a higher percentage of my donations to get to me.
Mission Quest does not send people, but rather, facilitates the work they do. They provide me with constant updates on my donors’ donations and addresses. Their Missionary Portal is very easy to use and convenient.
I am very pleased with Mission Quest, and I see myself serving with them for years to come.