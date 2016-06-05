14) The BackPage: Orgs willing to Serve as a Non-Profit “Umbrella”

Brigada participant, Rob, wrote this past week, wondering if we had heard of any orgs specializing in helping missionaries process financial support. He was particularly interested in one that might be able to issue tax-deductible receipts. (Important: We’re not sure about other lands, but, as far as the IRS goes, there are specific rules about the org itself needing to show control of the funds. So it’s important that no org consider itself a “pass-through” for funds. But these orgs apparently have worked that out and would talk to you about affiliating you to do a non-profit cause. Also, keep in mind, by listing them here, we are in no way saying they are legitimate or not legitimate, but only that they have, at one time or another, indicated their willingness to serve a missionary in this way.) Try these:

Assisting Christian Individuals, International (Ontario, CA), http://www.aciint.org/

Adopt a Missionary International (Overland Park, KS), http://adopt-a-missionary.org/

Ripe for Harvest World Outreach (Arroyo Grande, CA), http://www.ripeforharvest.org/

Global Outreach Mission Inc. (Buffalo, NY), http://www.missiongo.org/

Go Ye Fellowship (Pasadena, CA). http://www.goyefellowship.org/

Commission to Every Nation (Kerrville, TX), http://cten.org/

Reliant (Orlando, FL), https://reliant.org

Shepherd’s Staff (Albuquerque, NM), http://ssmfi.org/

World Gospel Mission (Marion, IN), http://www.wgm.org/