14) The BackPage: What’s your Best Donor Management Software?

We revisit this from time to time. But an executive director of a non-profit wrote this past week to ask, “As a small mission organization with a very bare bones office in the United States, we need all the help we can get so we can get funds where they are most needed in the nations and places that need the Gospel. One of the areas we really need help is finding a very simple, user friendly Donor Management Software System that would easily interface with our website and enable us to: cultivate our donor base, integrate with social media, send out receipts, create reports etc. …What do you hear from the people on the ground? What recommendations could you give us? I would really value your input.” Let’s don’t let Diane down. Please — what’s your best donor management software? We mentioned CiviCRM, which our office is trying to configure — but honestly, unless your non-profit has a full-time I.T. guy, I wonder if you really want to try this. (We do have a full-time I.T. guy and, honestly, we’re still not fully up and running with it.) We also recommended the Rock RMS…

https://www.rockrms.com/

You can get RockRMS hosted. See some sample partners here..

https://www.rockrms.com/Rock/Book/3

There’s Blackbaud, eTapestry, DonorPerfect, and many others. Which is the best for a small non-profit? Your thoughts? (Please click “Comment” immediately following the web version of this item.)