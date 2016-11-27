This time, they’re building regional mini-sites that are top-notch. Check out their latest creation here…
http://www.southasiapeoples.org/
For workers on the ground, the mini-site simplifies matters tremendously while providing district-level data to the max. It also displays super-well on cell phones, which are quite common in this region. Thanks Joshua Project!
One Response to 6) Joshua Project is At it Again!
Jane 2016/12/09
I was expecting South Asia peoples to include Sri Lanka and the Maldives….