Chiang Rai International Christian School needs Elementary, Middle School, and High School teachers. CRICS is serving the servants of the Golden Triangle area of N. Thailand. They believe in serving the whole community by serving children of missionaries and community builders, as well as Thai families. No Thai language training is required. Volunteers must have a college degree. For more information contact
recruitercricsasia and visit
9) Teaching in Thailand
Barbara Piterson 2016/12/22
Teaching is always a good profession and i hope you will get full your recruitment very soon