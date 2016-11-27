12) How Would You Define Disciple Making Movements, Biblically?

Some would say, “Baptizing new believers in the name of the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit, then teaching them to obey all things that Jesus commanded. Others would try to establish a missiological foundation. Check out Warrick Farah’s perspective, for example:
http://muslimministry.blogspot.com/2015/11/towards-missiology-of-disciple-making.html
Ron Wismer 2016/12/06
In response to Warrick Farrah’s blog I would have to say that from my experience and what I have read about DMM methodology, a fourth point must be included. The fourth point is more than just extraordinary prayer, but rather a prayer “bathing” of the work being done. David Watson mentions several times in his book on DMM methodology the imperative for prayer. He points to specific situations when DMM was not successful because of a lack of prayer. Satan would love for us to forget this step in any ministry that we hope to carry out. God wants us to use this tool as well so that we understand it is through His power and strength that success comes.