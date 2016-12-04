2) Incredible Debriefing Venue

Debriefing is a critically important part of re-entry for all missionaries. Recalibrate! was created to help process your story in a way that maximizes God’s intentions. Be on the Florida coast in February for this special, limited space opportunity. Not a missionary yourself? Consider sponsoring someone to attend! http://www.recalibrateevent.com

