What a super idea. Buy a pair of these lamps. Keep one and give the mate to your beloved missionary. Then, whenever you want to let your partner know that you’re thinking of him/her, just touch the lamp in your own house or church building, and the lamp lights up on the other side of the world, in sync — same color! (Both lights need to be on Wi-Fi to work correctly, of course.) Incredibly powerful symbolism for your church or family member.
http://www.uncommongoods.com/product/long-distance-touch-lamp
3 Responses to 4) From Anywhere in the World, Light up Someone’s Life — Literally
Bob 2016/12/11
This made me chuckle. OK, the idea is great and we wanted people thinking about and praying for us, but I would put the light in the living room or somewhere far away from the bedroom because, invariably, someone would think of me in the middle of the night where I lived (we were 7-8 hours ahead of Eastern Time!
Editor 2016/12/13
They’d inevitably “light up your life” in the middle of the night, you’re thinking. : )
Randy Jacson 2016/12/21
care of other always is a good policy