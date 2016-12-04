2 Responses to 6) Looking for Networks and Connections? Here’s a Goldmine

  1. Karen Hatley 2016/12/14 Reply

    Eldon, Please add Middle East Women’s Leadership Network (http://www.mideastwomen.org/). Contact Shirin Taber, shirintaberatgmaildotcom

  2. jenny 2016/12/22 Reply

    Thank you for sharing this

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.