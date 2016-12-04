“Linking Global Voices” tracks networks by Region, by Issue, and by Country and even lists their annual conferences by date! By doing so, Eldon (the lead guy there) helps churches and leaders partner together to accelerate the fulfillment of the Great Commission. You can see the results at…

