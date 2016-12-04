7) Download the Entire Book, “Well-Connected,” for Free Today

We’ve highlighted it before – but it deserves repeating: You can download today the entire 178-page book, “Well-Connected,” By Phill Butler, here…

http://www.connectedbook.net/

There’s so much there. Exploration, Formation, Key Elements, Operation — and a ton more. It’s a handbook for working together. A foundation. Definitely worth the read. And free!!!! (Thank you Phill Butler!)