We’ve highlighted it before – but it deserves repeating: You can download today the entire 178-page book, “Well-Connected,” By Phill Butler, here…
There’s so much there. Exploration, Formation, Key Elements, Operation — and a ton more. It’s a handbook for working together. A foundation. Definitely worth the read. And free!!!! (Thank you Phill Butler!)
4 Responses to 7) Download the Entire Book, “Well-Connected,” for Free Today
Lucas King 2016/12/10
Here’s a better link to download Well Connected in multiple languages: English, Spanish, Russian, French, Arabic, and Hindi:
http://bit.do/wellconnected
Editor 2016/12/10
Lucas, thanks. Vision Synergy’s resource page! Great! More resources at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B615n3tk8nDzMWttbkdpUlJzQUU
Chris 2016/12/13
Does anybody really read those free PDF’s? When will people realize books should be in ePub and/or Mobi format?
Aly 2016/12/21
Very informative post !