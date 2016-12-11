2016/12/11 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

In this issue…

1) “Vamos” (the Weekly Magazine): “Latin Passion for the World”

2) How do you Shop for Fast Wi-fi in Hotels? Greg Found a Way

3) Take a Look at the Progress for Jesus in This North African Land!

4) Train and Send Your Church Mission Team in a Year

5) Kenya Azmera Haven Retreat 2017

6) Free stateside housing for missionaries

7) Evangelistic Christmas card for Muslims

8) Debriefing for Short-term Workers

9) Need to Get Away?

10) Fill Some Holiday Travel Time with the Brinkmans

11) Advent Podcasts at 24/7 Prayer: Unforgettable Devotion

12) “Most Complete Picture Bible Ever”

13) We’re Grateful for…

14) The Last Bit: Do Campaigns like Finishing the Task Really Help?

15) Closing Stuff