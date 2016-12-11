Equipping the Saints helps people prepare “for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up” (Ephesians 4:12). This past week, they brought our attention to “Vamos,” a monthly ezine by SIM in Lima, Peru. Equipping the Saints was right: It’s DYNAMITE. Keith, from Equipping the Saints, wrote, “This is a first quality resource designed for preparation and encouragement of Spanish speaking workers and it is free. The articles are extensive. For example, the archived issue on Islam is 46 pages. See past issues of Vamos at…
One Response to 1) “Vamos” (the Weekly Magazine): “Latin Passion for the World”
Paul Tinley 2016/12/26
This is a top quality publication in Spanish. I actually wish that there were something comparable in English as well, as it deals with the nuts and bolts of cross cultural missions and preparation for serving cross culturally. My wife and I have served in Latin American mission mobilization for many years now and this is the first resource that I give mission candidates to go through in preparation for missions service. It is also excellent for pastors and churches as they explore ways to serve as senders. I have high praise for the team that has put this magazine out every month. It is a Kingdom building endeavor.