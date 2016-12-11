1) “Vamos” (the Weekly Magazine): “Latin Passion for the World”

Equipping the Saints helps people prepare “for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up” (Ephesians 4:12). This past week, they brought our attention to “Vamos,” a monthly ezine by SIM in Lima, Peru. Equipping the Saints was right: It’s DYNAMITE. Keith, from Equipping the Saints, wrote, “This is a first quality resource designed for preparation and encouragement of Spanish speaking workers and it is free. The articles are extensive. For example, the archived issue on Islam is 46 pages. See past issues of Vamos at…

http://issuu.com/simvamos/docs