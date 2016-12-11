2) How do you Shop for Fast Wi-fi in Hotels? Greg Found a Way

Do you travel (domestically or internationally) and, if so, do you ever wonder if a particular hotel will have Wi-Fi fast enough to support the work you have to do there? Wonder no more. Greg, the I.T. guy at Team Expansion, stumbled across this site…
It lists hotels that other users have already checked using the service. The first destination I checked had dozens of hotels listed, some of which had very fast internet (10-20 MBpS) and some very SLOW internet (.33 MBpS). What a huge help it is knowing whether the hotel has free Wi-Fi in and of itself, let alone how fast it is. Highly recommended when you travel.
