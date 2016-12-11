2) How do you Shop for Fast Wi-fi in Hotels? Greg Found a Way

Do you travel (domestically or internationally) and, if so, do you ever wonder if a particular hotel will have Wi-Fi fast enough to support the work you have to do there? Wonder no more. Greg, the I.T. guy at Team Expansion, stumbled across this site…

http://www.HotelWiFiTest.com

It lists hotels that other users have already checked using the service. The first destination I checked had dozens of hotels listed, some of which had very fast internet (10-20 MBpS) and some very SLOW internet (.33 MBpS). What a huge help it is knowing whether the hotel has free Wi-Fi in and of itself, let alone how fast it is. Highly recommended when you travel.