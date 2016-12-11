4) Train and Send Your Church Mission Team in a Year

First, attend Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Orlando’s ‘Ekballo Track’ Discipleship Training School

https://www.ywamorlando.com/schools/discipleship-training-school/interest-tracks

to grow in intimacy with Father God and in sharing the gospel. Then their School of Ministry Development

https://www.ywamorlando.com/schools/secondary-training-programs/school-of-ministry-development

will help your mission workers clarify their call, mission, and role on a team. Last, the School of Missions

https://www.ywamorlando.com/schools/secondary-training-programs/school-of-missions

will train them to minister the gospel across a culture. They focus on North Africa, West, Central, South, Southeast and East Asia. Contact them by emailing

launchteam ywamorlando com

or call +1-407-273-1667 for more information. Their Launch Team has over 70 years of combined field experience. They’re there to help you train your team!