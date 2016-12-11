6) Free stateside housing for missionaries

Here’s a family offering free housing for missionaries, available in December, January, February, and March in Lansing, MI, for a few days or a few months. The house has 2BR, 1 bath, and is on the bus line. For more info, Contact Kerby at kerbyrials aol com for photos or more info.

