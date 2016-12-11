Here’s a family offering free housing for missionaries, available in December, January, February, and March in Lansing, MI, for a few days or a few months. The house has 2BR, 1 bath, and is on the bus line. For more info, Contact Kerby at
kerbyrialsaolcom for photos or more info.
6) Free stateside housing for missionaries
One Response to 6) Free stateside housing for missionaries
Lloyd Colston 2016/12/22
In addition to this fine resource, one may also wish to know of Candle in the Window … http://acandleinthewindow.com/ … and https://www.couchsurfing.com/ … Couch Surfing.