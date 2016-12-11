8) Debriefing for Short-term Workers

“Now What? Spiritual Discernment For Cultural Encounters” is a book designed to help cross-cultural workers (especially short-term workers) process what they’ve just experienced. It addresses discerning the will of God, how the participant now sees God, others, and self differently and then uses Ignatian principles for contemplating future applications. It is available from Amazon at…

https://www.amazon.com/Now-What-Spiritual-Discernment-Encounters/dp/0988593181

or the author’s website

http://www.drgarygreen.org

in both printed or kindle version.