They combine a sense of adventure with a calling for Christ, all packaged in a story that’s based on reality yet made fun for your kids (and the kid in you). Maybe these will help your children imagine a future in adventurous cross-cultural missions!

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week December 2016 S M T W T F S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31