They are a ministry focused exclusively on the persecuted church. You can catch the latest news, view video content, and pray along with others for those being persecuted for their faith. (Thanks again to the anonymous donor for caring about them AND Brigada!
One Response to 3) Looking for a Way to Serve the Persecuted Church? Try This
Janet 2017/01/04
The link at their website to sign up for their newsletter isn’t working:-(