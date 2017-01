All ministries have to find a way to keep track of ministry contacts. The folks at Mobile Ministry Forum want to begin to identify those who are kingdom thought leaders for CRMs. They plan to host a one-hour online “meet and greet” on Thursday, January 12 at 8 AM Pacific (GMT -8.00). Register now if you have CRM recommendations or questions about how to select one for your needs.

