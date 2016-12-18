Looking for help for that one particular friend who has a doctrinal question? Check out…
They have tons of articles about particular scriptures, plus they’re very responsive when you write them. The goal of the site is to help you understand and apply biblical truth to everyday life.
One Response to 7) WordTruth Team Serves up Bible 24/7 from the web
WordTruthru 2017/01/03
Dear Doug,
Thank you for spotlighting the WordTruth web ministry. However, we only publish in English . . . the lead-in of Brigada copy said that we publish “in a ton of languages.” By God’s grace, we do receive responses from a ton of countries (144 nations in 2016) but we only post in English.
We are so appreciative of Brigada’s mention of the WordTruth web ministry.
Yours by His grace . . . Bracy Ball, pres./WordTruth