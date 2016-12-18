One Response to 7) WordTruth Team Serves up Bible 24/7 from the web

  1. WordTruthru 2017/01/03 Reply

    Dear Doug,
    Thank you for spotlighting the WordTruth web ministry. However, we only publish in English . . . the lead-in of Brigada copy said that we publish “in a ton of languages.” By God’s grace, we do receive responses from a ton of countries (144 nations in 2016) but we only post in English.
    We are so appreciative of Brigada’s mention of the WordTruth web ministry.
    Yours by His grace . . . Bracy Ball, pres./WordTruth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.