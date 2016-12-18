12) Your Last couple of Weeks to Chip in to Brigada’s 2016 Appeal

Once a year, Brigada makes an appeal for funds to fire up churches, missionaries, and other Christian workers through the ministry of Brigada. Our goal is to underwrite the entire year’s budget in one appeal (so you don’t have to listen to appeals the year round), which is $17,000 — enough to cover light marketing costs, pay for servers, website, and email handling services, and pay a part-time assistant to help with communications and publishing. Gifts have been strong — and we’re thankful for that. Thanks to the gifts below, we now stand at $9109.15 for the year. But as great as that is, it’s still short of the annual need. To partner with Brigada to completely underwrite the remaining budget, we would only need 78 “true fans” of Brigada each to send a gift of $100. Would you be willing to step up to the plate to make that happen? If so, please click “Donate” at www.brigada.org, or mail a check payable to Team Expansion (Brigada), 13711 Willow Reed Drive, Louisville, KY 40299. Team Expansion is a 501(c)3 incorporation so, for USA citizens, your gift to Christ through Team Expansion is tax-deductible. Although we might not be able to include your gift receipt with 2016 giving, you’ll still know that you helped Brigada cross the goal for the campaign. And for that, we’d be very grateful. Thank you, in advance, for your partnership!
