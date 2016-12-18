14) The Last Bit: What did we Learn from our Latest Podcast Interview

For our latest podcast interview, we talked with Lee Wood, who is seeking to multiply disciples in Tampa, FL. (See Item 1 in this Brigada for instructions on how to listen. Or, simply point your podcast app to iTunes or the Android or Google podcast source and search for “More Disciples” the podcast.) One really great line we learned from Lee was, “If you wanna see the magic, you gotta do the stuff.” You’ll need to listen to the whole podcast to understand the full import, but Lee’s basic point was — we’re fooling ourselves if we think we can truly see a movement of the Lord by just going through the motions without a real experience with Jesus and a major prayer relationship with Him. Lee also showed us that a person really doesn’t have to come from a church upbringing to be effective as a disciple maker. If you get a chance to listen, you’ll hear first hand about Lee’s background. Finally, we learned about an exciting new source of disciple making training that will very soon (Feb. 14th!) be offered online, as a distance learning curriculum for groups of 4-12 in their homes or churches. And guess what! The training is free!! To learn more, please tune in to the podcast. We can’t do it justice in a short-written item like this anyway. You have to hear Lee firsthand.
