4) 30 Days of Prayer for the Muslim World, 2017-style

I can ALMOST remember the very first year for the 30 Days Campaign. I think I actually might have gotten involved in 1995. What can you recall about the initiative? What does it mean to you today? It’s time to pick up the torch again. Find the 2017 adult version here…

http://www.worldchristian.com/productdetails.php?product_id=37458&utm_medium=email&utm_source=sendblaster&utm_campaign=Email+054

and the 2017 children’s version here…

http://www.worldchristian.com/productdetails.php?product_id=37476&utm_medium=email&utm_source=sendblaster&utm_campaign=Email+054