6) Need Help Creating a Ministry Website?

Faithe, a long-time Brigada reader and former missionary, has been helping others create a web presence since 1998. She is offering a discounted rate (80% off) on websites (including domain name and hosting) for Brigada readers (limited to 5/month). She also trains you how to maintain it yourself. If your ministry (even closed country) needs a website, be sure to check it out:

http://homeschool.co.education/course/setting-up-a-website-with-hosting/

password brigada

or for more information, email:

fthomas masterdesignmarketing com