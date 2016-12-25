Ever wonder why the Eastern church and many nations including Ethiopia, Eastern European nations, Russia and the Orthodox church celebrate Christmas on January 7th? The folks at GNI try to explain it all here. Simply.
One Response to 9) When Did You Celebrate Christmas?
Adrian 2017/01/11
The folks at GNI got some of their information wrong. Academic research has shown that neither the
Christmas dates nor the various Christmas
traditions have a pagan background:
http://www.answering-islam.org/pagan/christmas.html
http://dec25th.info/index.htm