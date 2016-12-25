One Response to 9) When Did You Celebrate Christmas?

  1. Adrian 2017/01/11 Reply

    The folks at GNI got some of their information wrong. Academic research has shown that neither the
    Christmas dates nor the various Christmas
    traditions have a pagan background:

    http://www.answering-islam.org/pagan/christmas.html
    http://dec25th.info/index.htm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Please enter your name, email and a comment.