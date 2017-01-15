2017/01/15 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

In this issue…

1) Train Your Partners in the Global South on Magazine Editing & More

2) Love the Ministry Training at IHOPU Online

3) Joshua Project Revamps Progress Scale

4) Pick up a Copy of “Scripture Prayers for the Peoples…”

5) Documentary Video Series: SICK IN AFRICA

6) New Book on Diaspora Missions

7) If You Live in These 7 States in the USA, The Clock is Ticking…

8) “Seek God for the City” Campaign will Focus Your Prayer

9) Why the name, “Brigada?”

10) Want to submit an item for Brigada?

11) Did Christmas Truly Originate from a Pagan Holiday? Maybe Not

12) “Praying the Names of Jesus” for 60 cents!

13) We’re Grateful for…

14) The Last Bit: Reflecting on a Year of Brigada

15) Closing Stuff