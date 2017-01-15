1) Train Your Partners in the Global South on Magazine Editing & More

Magazine Training International offers four to five-week online publishing courses (for a very small fee) and one-hour free Webinars on publishing topics. These are specifically for Christian magazine editors and staff in the Developing World, but American magazine staff also take advantage of them. They also offer 10 free ebooks each year and free web-based training videos, along with lots of resources on their web site. They are also organizing a conference in Hungary this year regarding their Crisis Publishing Initiative. This is for Christian writers, editors, publishers, bloggers worldwide who have to report and write in the midst of crisis. Learn more about these and other options at…

http://magazinetraining.com/