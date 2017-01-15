2) Love the Ministry Training at IHOPU Online

I (Doug) remember visiting the International House of Prayer (“IHOP” — no relationship to the pancake place) in Kansas City, MO. I think I arrived at 4pm or so. I walked in and, sure enough, a talented group of musicians were leading worship, singing and prayer. I checked my phone and — wow — it was being live-streamed real-time on the web. Smart, sharp, dedicated people. Now, we see they’ve launched a great online learning center to match. They’ve made the classes flexible, the prices reasonable, and the content terrific. Check it out and please let us know what you think afteward.

http://www.ihopkc.org/ihopuonline/

To see (and hear) the prayer room 24/7 live, just click to

http://www.ihopkc.org/prayerroom/

any time night or day from anywhere in the world. It’s always on, and some of the content runs in 8 different languages.