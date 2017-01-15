5) Documentary Video Series: SICK IN AFRICA

Tim had been a cross-cultural worker for over 15 years and realized midway through his last term that he still didn’t understand the basics of why his African friends did what they did and believed what they believed when it came to healing from their ailments. Traditional medicine, fear of curses, preferential treatments, bribery, lack of compassion, lack of resources… so many challenges. See it firsthand at…

http://www.SickinAfrica.com