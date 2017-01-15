7) If You Live in These 7 States in the USA, The Clock is Ticking…

If you live in WA, MT, MN, MO, KY, PA, or ME, the clock is ticking on your driver’s license. After January 30th, 2018, the TSA will no longer accept driver’s licenses from these states unless something changes in the next year. So you’ll literally need a passport to fly – even domestically! Check it out at Homeland Security’s website…
https://www.dhs.gov/real-id-and-you-rumor-control
Bob 2017/01/19
The information on the DHS site appears to be contradictory. In 4 different places, 4 different dates are given for “limited extension states” and at least 2, if not 3 or 4, different dates for “extension states”. Drivers licenses from “limited extension states” will be accepted until either 30-Jan-2017 or 6-Jun-2017 or 22-Jan-2018 or 1-Feb-2018 (the last one is how I interpret “through January 2018”).