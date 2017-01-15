14) The Last Bit: Reflecting on a Year of Brigada

Thanks to all those who have given to underwrite Brigada over the past year. Although we didn’t quite make our budget need of $17,000 (maybe some gifts are still on their way via mail?), we did receive a grand total of $10,439.15 — which is awesome. These funds will go toward covering lightweight marketing costs, paying for servers, website, and email handling services, and empowering a part-time assistant to help with communications and publishing.

When we don’t make the goal for the annual fund drive, it’s sometimes tempting to think, “What did we do wrong?” But we choose instead to focus on the fact that friends and partners who love this effort chipped in more than $10K toward it! When you stop and think about it, that’s amazing! So we’ll just try to write more engaging stuff, gather more compelling trends and news, and publish a ton more resources — and do better in 2017. : ) Either way, thanks, once more, for all those who helped pay the bills.

Since January 25th, 1995, the weekly Brigada Today email journal has been informing Great Commission Christians about our great global quest: giving hope and help to those who need it most. During its initial 3 or 4 years, Brigada sought to create email discussion groups that would unify like-minded pilgrims in reaching specific pockets of people. Thankfully, now there are several specialist websites dedicated to that task. In more recent years, Brigada has honed in on what it always did best for Christians in God’s Great Cause:

Identify & promote helpful resources, conferences, websites, agencies, individuals, etc.

Analyze & capsulate in layman terms the current trends in global mission, along with their potential impact on the world of missions

Challenge & motivate evangelical Christians toward greater involvement in finishing the Task of global evangelism – to seek to inspire others to help in passing the baton of responsibility and initiative in world evangelism, to form a kind of “brigade” so that, shoulder to shoulder, we can finish the Task that Jesus assigned us in Matthew 28:19-20.

Today there are thousands of subscribers to our weekly publication, along with many who read on the web. Together, we make up the Brigada family of participants. May God grant all of us wisdom, insight, and energy to keep on sharing hope and help to those who need it most! Thanks for being part of the Brigada family!