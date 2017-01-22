2017/01/22 — Brigada Today

Compiled/Edited by Doug Lucas and Tina McCormick, Team Expansion

Brigada online has more graphics and links at http://www.brigada.org

In this issue…

1) Traction Conference For Men

2) Get your TEFL Certificate Online

3) Reaching Japanese for Christ Conference

4) Three STM Devotional Bible Study Journals

5) Church Based Business as Mission (CBBM)

6) Excellerate Conference

7) Foundations of Media Strategy course

8) Launch of new website for Christians from a Muslim Background

9) Worship Leader App For All Languages

11) New Amazon card gives 5% back on all Purchases

12) World Time Buddy app on Mobile will Keep You on Track

13) We’re grateful for…

14) The Last Bit: Rahmud’s Story – Forcibly Displaced in Sicily

15) Closing Stuff