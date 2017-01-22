3) Reaching Japanese for Christ Conference

The 16th annual Reaching Japanese for Christ International Conference is set for Feb. 16-18. The theme is “Faithfully Using The Talents Entrusted To Us,” with a pre-conference theme, “Reaching Japanese for Christ with the Arts and Pop-Culture.” The speaker is Makoto Fujimura, Director of Brehm Center, is an artist, writer, and speaker who is recognized worldwide as a cultural shaper, along with Yuichi Kawano, Pastor of Midori Christ Church in Nagoya. To learn more, visit…

http://rjcnetwork.org/conferences/2017-rjc-international-conference/2017-rjc-international-conference-information/