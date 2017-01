Deeper Roots Pubs has introduced 3 different short-term mission devotional Bible study journals. Each 3-part book has 7 Pre-Field studies, 14 On-Field studies, (sequenced to the culture-shock curve} and 14 reentry studies (sequenced to reentry stress issues). Now you can undergird your teams with these valuable resources.

