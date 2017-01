CBBM moves Business as Mission back into the church as the key to Discipling Marketplace Leaders (DML). After two years of piloting the program, DML is rolling out in multiple countries via partnerships. International Christian Ministries will be holding a two-day training February 23,24 in Bakersfield, CA. For more information on DML see

