Mission Media U (MMU) is an online learning platform designed to train Christians to be more effective in making disciples and establishing churches. Their course, “Foundations of Media Strategy,” is starting 2/16/17 and running through 3/22/17. Each week in the 5-week course requires 3 hours of work per week including a one-hour live instruction session. For more information, go to

http://www.missionmediau.org/courses/foundations-of-media-strategy/.