17 days into the year 2017 the launch of new website for Christians from a Muslim Background (CMB) was announced:
It is a hub for Muslims who have decided to leave Islam and follow Jesus Christ, providing them with a secure place to interact globally and locally. Organizers hope you’ll spread the word of this welcome gift to the church to your Christian and CMB contacts.
One Response to 8) Launch of new website for Christians from a Muslim Background
Penny Barnes 2017/01/26
I’m glad for this new website. Some missionaries to Muslims use the term: Muslim Background Believer or MBB, for those who choose to follow Jesus Christ (Isa al Masih).