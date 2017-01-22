Are you a frequent buyer at Amazon.com and a member of Amazon Prime? If you’re in the market for a new/additional credit card, you might consider Amazon’s Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Read all about it here…
https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=202109390
As long as it’s your primary card at Amazon Prime, you can start racking up the savins today. Check it out. (Are you aware of other great credit card deals? If so, please just hit “comment” following the online version of this item. Thanks!
One Response to 11) New Amazon card gives 5% back on all Purchases
Neal Pirolo 2017/01/25
Instead of going to Amazon, go to AmazonSmile. Choose a non-profit to support. When you purchase anything, they (without affecting your price) will give a small percentage to the organization you have selected. (Of course, if you want to choose Emmaus Road International, that would be okay with me! HA! HA! You choose the one you want to support!)