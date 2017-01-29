1) Free review copy of Hastening: Book 1 in the 2 volume Set

The No Place Left set should have a place on your bookshelf. Late in 2015 Steve Smith-author of Training for Trainers (T4T)-released the Book One-Hastening-in the two-part No Place Left saga: casting vision for movements to sweep the planet and complete Mt 24:14 amidst the events of Revelation. Many found that once they started they couldn’t put it down, and quite a number bought cases to spread vision and share with supporters.

If you haven’t yet read Hastening, Steve Smith would like to give you a free review copy. The condition is that you read it within a month and, if you like it, you write a review (Amazon or elsewhere) or mention it in your network. This offer is good through 2/14. Request your copy at

http://NoPlaceLeft2025.org/review-copy