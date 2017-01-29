2) For Your Korean Colleagues….: Free Downloads

Member Care brochures for Korean missionaries serving around the world are available from the All Nations Mission Center. A total of 87 brochures are available in Korean as free downloads in pdf. They are divided into three categories: (1) 60 General issues which all missionaries face, (2) 16 marriage issues, and (3) 11 singles issues. If you are on a multicultural team or know other Korean missionaries, please send them this link. They can’t beat the price. Find the brochures at…

http://www.anmcusa.org (click “brochure” at top center)