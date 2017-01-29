10) You’ve Heard about the Story (series) but what about the App?

We recently learned of a new app called, “The Story.” Now … a lot of churches have done the SERMON series called, “The Story,” by Zondervan. See it here…

But somehow, this app is named nearly (or exactly?) the same. Find it here…

From what we can see, there’s no connection whatsoever. Confusing. But, the cool thing is, The Story — the film or the app or whatever — is an app that lives on your iPhone to help you tell the Creation to Judgment story to just about anyone on earth in just about any language. It’s so cool! See the whole layout at…

