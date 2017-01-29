12) Debrief and/or Train at TRAIN International

Four times each year, TRAIN International hosts ABIDE, a 5-day re-entry debriefing for cross-cultural workers. You can register now for the April 9-14 session. Participants connect with other global workers, process their experiences, gain insight into navigating reverse culture shock and more. The whole family is debriefed, with children and youth having their own sessions.

TRAIN International is also offering ORIENT pre-field cultural adaptation training April 24 – May 7. Get better equipped for cross-cultural service in key areas such as developing cultural discernment and acquisition, maintaining spiritual vitality, cultivating conflict resolution skills and more. The whole family is trained, with children and youth having their own training sessions.

Visit their website for more info at:

http://traininternational.org/Training.html