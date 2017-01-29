14) The Last Bit: New Podcast… “Wired for This” + Russian Content!

These days, there’s quite a bit going on over at our sister site,

http://www.MoreDisciples.com

First, find a new podcast there featuring an interview with “Mac,” Lisa, and Bob from Jacksonville, FL, along with a follow-up analysis with Eric D. The audio was challenging (in a noisy outdoor cafe) but the message is worth the listen. Mac and Lisa are trying to figure out how to make their discipling count for more. They have questions about how to disciple their kids, how to wire in the accountability piece, and much more. Meanwhile, Bob, their Exec. Pastor, is asking questions related to the 2000-person megachurch that they all attend. He’s done lots of research and they’ve tried a bunch of things. See how it all sorts out at…

http://moredisciples.com/2017/01/25-wired-for-this/

And while you’re there, don’t miss the fact that the MoreDisciples “30-Day Challenge” is now available in Russian! Please let all your Russian-speaking friends know. Learn more at…

http://moredisciples.com/signup/