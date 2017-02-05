…For as Low As One Dollar Each. The Jesus Film dvd, The Story of Jesus Through the Eyes of Children dvd, and Magdalena dvd are available at a discount if you buy in quantity. The organizations that sale the Jesus film and other titles at a discount if you buy in quantity are on the website below. Many languages are available.
2 Responses to 2) Buy The Jesus Film in Many Languages
Dan Scribner 2017/02/13
You can order a case of 100 Jesus Film DVDs from Christ for All Peoples for $25. $.25 per DVD is amazing!
https://christforallpeoples.org/product/new-24-language-jesus-film-dvd-2/
Editor 2017/02/13
Thanks for the heads-up on this, Dan. That’s awesome indeed!