2 Responses to 2) Buy The Jesus Film in Many Languages

  1. Dan Scribner 2017/02/13 Reply

    You can order a case of 100 Jesus Film DVDs from Christ for All Peoples for $25. $.25 per DVD is amazing!
    https://christforallpeoples.org/product/new-24-language-jesus-film-dvd-2/

    • Editor 2017/02/13 Reply

      Thanks for the heads-up on this, Dan. That’s awesome indeed!

