1) Start an Africa Network Bible College in your country

Africa Network BFTF previously referred to, recently launched Africa Network Bible College in Kenya with much sought after internationally accredited awards issued from Australia and now seeks established ministries to partner with in Kenya to establish Regional Colleges and local church Resource Centres and is seeking established ministries in other countries to set up National Colleges for their country. Members can download Expression of Interest documents

Empower Brigada:









Get Brigada via email



Search Archives by Week February 2017 S M T W T F S « Jan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28