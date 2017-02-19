“More than Dreams” is a series of five video testimonies of converted Muslims who all had a powerful encounter with Jesus in their dreams.
The videos are all in the native languages (Arabic, Farsi etc.) but also available in various dubbed translations. Copying and sharing is explicitly encouraged. Learn more at…
http://morethandreams.org/
Haven’t watched ALL these, but wow… They’re extremely powerful — and free!
One Response to 5) “More Than Dreams:” Videos to Share with Muslim Seekers
Bob Fox 2017/02/24
Here is another site with more options. The producer of these films can also give you free copies dubbed in many languages.
http://www.paludavia.com/mtd/